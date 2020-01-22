Numeraire Achieves Market Cap of $13.12 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Numeraire has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $582,214.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00068912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.