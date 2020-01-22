NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 6,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.05. 5,974,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,997. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $253.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.