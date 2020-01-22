NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.99. 3,435,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,938. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

