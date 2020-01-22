NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

