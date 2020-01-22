Nxt Market Cap Reaches $10.80 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, OKEx, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Indodax, CoinEgg, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.