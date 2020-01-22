OAX (OAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $624,525.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and LATOKEN. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $624,525.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

