Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $22.36

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.36 or 0.00257989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $7,472.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.