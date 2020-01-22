OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In other news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFG. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.