OKB Price Hits $2.89 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00033598 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market cap of $115.78 million and $78.29 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.05492925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011479 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

