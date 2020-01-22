OKCash (OK) Trading 39.6% Higher Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $16,373.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053492 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00073261 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,636.07 or 1.00269301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034820 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,961,489 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.