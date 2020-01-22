Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

ONB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

