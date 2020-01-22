Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 369,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.