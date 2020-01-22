Omni Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00009966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. Omni has a market capitalization of $482,843.00 and $558.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00665429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,809 coins and its circulating supply is 562,493 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

