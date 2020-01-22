On.Live (ONL) Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last week, On.Live has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. On.Live has a market capitalization of $211,042.00 and $436.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

