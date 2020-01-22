Ondori One Day Trading Volume Hits $214.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Ondori has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Ondori has a market cap of $3.25 million and $214.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053539 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000630 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

