ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 288,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

