Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $420.85 million and $98.08 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00007623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Bitbns, Koinex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kucoin, Binance, Indodax, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bibox, BitMart, OKEx, Gate.io, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

