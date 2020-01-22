Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $3,130.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

