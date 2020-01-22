Open Platform Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $767,943.00 and $1,236.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

