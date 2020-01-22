Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.12. 19,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,699. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

