Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $168.27. 5,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

