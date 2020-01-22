Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 249,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 131,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,374,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,699. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

