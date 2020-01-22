ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Also, Director John E. Major bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 79.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $320.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

