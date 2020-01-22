Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

