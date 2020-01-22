O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.53.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $440.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $331.34 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

