Origo Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $411,186.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.