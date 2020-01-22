Orisun Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 29th

Orisun Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 29th. Orisun Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 2nd. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:ORSNU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. Orisun Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orisun Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orisun Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Orisun Acquisition Company Profile

Orisun Acquisition Corp. intends to focus on operating businesses in the technology industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

