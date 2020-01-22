Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY20 guidance at $7.30-8.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSK opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

