Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 875,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,315. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

