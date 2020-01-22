OWNDATA (OWN) Price Down 11.5% This Week

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $374,129.00 and approximately $17,285.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039740 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00330475 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002195 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008306 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

