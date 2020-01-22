P2P Global Network Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (P2PX)

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. P2P Global Network has a market capitalization of $45,550.00 and approximately $3,579.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Global Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim and P2PB2B. Over the last week, P2P Global Network has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00331090 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About P2P Global Network

P2PX is a token. P2P Global Network's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,079,999 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. P2P Global Network's official website is www.p2pglobal.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

P2P Global Network Token Trading

P2P Global Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Global Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

