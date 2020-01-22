PAC Global Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,524.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, YoBit, Graviex, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.