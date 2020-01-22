PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,907 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $615,769.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

