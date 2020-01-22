Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 3,616 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 24.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 1,356,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

