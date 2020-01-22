Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 3,742 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.58 and a fifty-two week high of $305.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.