Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

