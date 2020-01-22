PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 352.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

