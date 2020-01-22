PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

PACW opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

