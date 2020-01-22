PAL Network Price Up 8.2% This Week (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Kyber Network. PAL Network has a market cap of $226,957.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX, CPDAX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

