Parachute Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $128,438.00 and $1,618.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,416,054 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

