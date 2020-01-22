PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Purchases $285,137.37 in Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management bought 16,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $285,137.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management bought 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17.

Shares of NYSE:PKD opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $534,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

