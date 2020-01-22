ParkinGo Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1,867.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053137 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072937 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.75 or 1.00200365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037989 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

