Particl Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.46 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00007679 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Particl has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $13,217.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

