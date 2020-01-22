Patientory (PTOY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $163.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Patientory has a market cap of $406,419.00 and $163.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, LATOKEN and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

