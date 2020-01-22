Patron (PAT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit. In the last week, Patron has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $61,046.00 and $18.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,578,445 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDAX, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

