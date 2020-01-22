Paul J. Evans Sells 8,700 Shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $40,680.00.

Hill International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 110,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,082. Hill International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 666,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

