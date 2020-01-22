PAWS Fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,532.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $26,532.00 and $44.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.