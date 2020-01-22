PAX Gold Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,577.76 or 0.18299341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $167,597.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

