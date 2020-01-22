PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4,582.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $4,582.00 and $260.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005851 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

