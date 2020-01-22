Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $211.34 million and $363.57 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011686 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, FCoin and BW.com. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 210,263,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,262,959 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24, CoinPlace, SouthXchange, OKCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, C2CX, HitBTC, BitMart, BitMax, WazirX, BW.com, Coinsuper, Bitrue, BigONE, Iquant, CoinExchange, Coinall, Hotbit, DigiFinex, FCoin, Binance, Bitfinex, CoinBene, OKEx, Bit-Z, MXC, Coinbit, DDEX, BCEX, KuCoin, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Kyber Network, TOKOK, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

